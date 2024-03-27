Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Drops By 76.3%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.