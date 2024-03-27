Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Drops By 76.3%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.
About Aryzta
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aryzta
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.