Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Grows By 272.9%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 4.0 %

AGPPF traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.