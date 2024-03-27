Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Declines By 80.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADRZY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
