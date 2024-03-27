Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Declines By 80.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADRZY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

