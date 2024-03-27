Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Increases By 515.9%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 515.9% from the February 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,546.0 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
About Aker Solutions ASA
