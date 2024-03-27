Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Increases By 515.9%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 515.9% from the February 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,546.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

