Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Declines By 69.0%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the February 29th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agrify by 808.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,440. Agrify has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

