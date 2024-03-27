Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Drops By 90.4%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADFJF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. ADF Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

