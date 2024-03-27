Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rises By 227.3%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the February 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 577,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

