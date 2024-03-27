Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanquis Banking Group
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 8.6 %
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.