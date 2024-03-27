Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Shares of VANQ stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.80 ($0.71). 4,628,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.97. The company has a market cap of £143.12 million, a P/E ratio of 348.75 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 43.15 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07).

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.