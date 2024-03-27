Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up to $316.07

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $316.07, but opened at $325.00. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $323.25, with a volume of 384,785 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.64 and its 200-day moving average is $213.87. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,313 shares of company stock worth $26,736,379 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after buying an additional 664,648 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

