Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $87.00

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $90.00. Sezzle shares last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 27,336 shares.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $495.44 million and a P/E ratio of 69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,674 shares in the company, valued at $15,081,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $119,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,465 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.