Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $87.00

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $90.00. Sezzle shares last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 27,336 shares.
Sezzle Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $495.44 million and a P/E ratio of 69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
