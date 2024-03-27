Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $364,483.63 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,934.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 3.8 %

Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 428,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The company has a market cap of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 122,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

