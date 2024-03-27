Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.28. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 11,253,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,141 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 844,329 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,703 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 961,133 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

