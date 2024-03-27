SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Down 69.0% in March

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEP Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in SEP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SEP Acquisition alerts:

SEP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SEPA remained flat at $12.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. SEP Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

About SEP Acquisition

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.