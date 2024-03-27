Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,366,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,805 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

