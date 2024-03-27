Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Atour Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 8.04 $14.22 million $0.42 45.67

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Selina Hospitality and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.41%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.