SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 88,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,138. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

