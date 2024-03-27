Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD remained flat at $51.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,941. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.