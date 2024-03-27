SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

