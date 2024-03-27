SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 3.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.85. 1,232,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,758,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

