Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

