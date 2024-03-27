Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. 377,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,539. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.