Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 14.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $133,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. 451,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

