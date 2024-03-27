Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

