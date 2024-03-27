Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 4%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 246,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 917,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,567,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

