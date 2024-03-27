Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 23188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,937.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.66.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

