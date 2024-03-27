Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 2,116,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,472,521. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

