Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.95. 278,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

