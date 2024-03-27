Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAK opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Insider Activity at Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.