Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 435,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

