Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.46. 399,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,735. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.98.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

