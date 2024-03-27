Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.76 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.