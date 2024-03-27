Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 187,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,951. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

