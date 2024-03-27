Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,351,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

