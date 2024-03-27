Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

