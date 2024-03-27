Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 206,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,725. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

