Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

