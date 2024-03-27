Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.81. 24,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

