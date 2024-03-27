Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.94. The company had a trading volume of 85,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.