Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,690 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.