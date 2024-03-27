Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

