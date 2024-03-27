Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

