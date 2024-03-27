Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $395.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.84 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average of $363.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

