Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

