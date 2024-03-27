Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

