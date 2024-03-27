Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CB opened at $256.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average of $229.09. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.