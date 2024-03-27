Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

