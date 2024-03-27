SALT Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $28,943.61 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01879344 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $28,357.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

