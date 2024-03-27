Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,307 shares of company stock valued at $324,535,513 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

