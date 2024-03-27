Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,159,307 shares of company stock worth $324,535,513. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.57. 963,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

