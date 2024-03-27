Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.54

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 468843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Safran

Safran Price Performance

About Safran

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.